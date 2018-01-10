Marks and Spencer said on Wednesday that Humphrey Singer - currently group finance director at Dixons Carphone - will replace Helen Weir as chief finance officer. Weir, whose departure had already been announced, will be leaving the retailer at the end of March to pursue a portfolio career. M&S said Singer will take up his appointment on a date to be confirmed. Singer has been group FD of Dixons Carphone since 2014 following the merger of Dixons Retail with Carphone Warehouse. His early career ...

