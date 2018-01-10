Recruitment firm PageGroup said full year gross profits hit a record £711.6m in 2017 compared with £621m a year earlier, but warned that Brexit uncertainties were still causing "challenging" conditions in the UK. In the UK, gross profit fell 3.8 per cent to £140.8m with Page reporting that the macro environment "continued to impact confidence, particularly among some of our multinational clients and more senior permanent candidates". UK companies are holding off on hiring decisions as the ...

