Tullow Oil said on Wednesday that it expects to generate free cash flow above expectations for 2017 thanks to high levels of production and cost efficiency. In a trading statement for the year to the end of December 2017, the oil explorer said it expects to report revenue of around $1.7bn and gross profit of around $0.8bn. It also expects to have generated $0.5bn of free cash flow, "significantly exceeding" the forecast at the start of the year. In addition, the group expects year-end net debt ...

