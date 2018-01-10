GLX - Global Listing Exchange: GLXCoin Listed on TokenTops.com

GRAND CAYMAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Today GLX announced that they have been listed in the TokenTops.com directory of upcoming ICOs. GLX is working with the site operator to get rated and will be driving its investor following to the listing in order to enhance the profile with comments. See - TokenTops.com/ico/glxcoin

TokenTops is Alexa traffic ranked as:

The 103,541st most trafficked site in the world

The 64,768 most trafficked site in the US

The site has a very strong US and UK presence.

TokenTops is a project, created by a team of crypto enthusiasts with a mission to bring ultimate ICO market research tools. We've created a place, where you can take information about the newest ICO, and choose the most promising ones. Evaluate your favorite tokens and express an opinion about them. Use Tokentops expert review and token rating to make smarter ICO's decisions.

About the GLXCoin.eth

The GLXCoin (GLXC) is a cryptographic token used as a payment protocol on the GLX platform. GLX is launching our Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of the GLXCoin on February 1st. See - ICO.GLX.com

About GLX - Global Listing Exchange™

GLX is building the world's only Capital Market Directory & Social Finance Network at GLX.com. The destination is a global capital market news data portal and ground-breaking financial networking platform.

The GLX platform will be developed as a blockchain based distributed network creating the world's first Global Capital Market Computer. The GLX - DAppExchange (DappExchange.com) is GLX's "decentralized appstore" where anyone can publish DApps that can be used in the GLX ecosystem.

