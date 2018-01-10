

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $309.59 million, or $1.29 per share. This was down from $313.45 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $3.79 billion. This was up from $3.38 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $309.59 Mln. vs. $313.45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.29 vs. $1.34 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q4): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.1%



