NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 9 January 2018 were: 216.09c Capital only USD (cents) 159.80p Capital only Sterling (pence) 216.84c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 160.35p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 425,000 ordinary shares on 9 January 2018, the Company has 182,366,108 ordinary shares in issue .