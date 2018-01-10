Enviro Loo Receives Frost & Sullivan Award for Waterless Sanitation Solution

Dry toilet system provides environmentally sustainable solution

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the dry sanitation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Enviro Loo with the 2017 Southern African Company of the Year Award. The company has created a sustainable sanitation solution with no reliance on stretched water resources and eliminating pollution on the surrounding landscape through its zero-discharge system. One Enviro Loo can save between 300 000 to 650 000 litres of water annually.

"There is an ongoing sanitation crisis in the Southern African region, with groundwater contamination causing serious health fatalities on a daily basis. Furthermore, potable water is still often used for sanitation purposes, exacerbating already severe water shortages," said Laura Caetano, research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Enviro Loo's dry sanitation toilet system is a waterless, zero-discharge system that addresses these problems and can be deployed in rural and less-developed areas where such large-scale sanitation solutions are desperately required."

The containerized Enviro Loo toilet functions through an evaporation and dehydration process, and requires no pipes, drainage or flushing system.

This provides communities with access to dignified, safe and effective sanitation. More than that, the company's business model engages the community by furthering job creation through employing and training selected community members to service and maintain the units. These community members are supplied with mobile phones and the apparatus required to maintain locally installed systems.

The company has developed the Loo Solve app which provides a maintenance schedule, buyer information, GPS location of each system, and a live asset management tracking tool to access information about the installed systems at any time. Workers are required to take photos of each system and complete a maintenance checklist while at each location. As part of its bottom-up approach, Enviro Loo uses a social facilitation team to achieve community buy-in into the technology.

"Enviro Loo has developed a visionary product that highlights a potential future where water-borne sewage processing systems-and all their incumbent issues-are no longer the norm. The company now has over 150,000 units installed in 52 countries, and has allowed more than 2 million people to contribute to the socioeconomic development of their communities," Caetano said.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Enviro Loo

Enviro Loo has been researching and developing dry sanitation solutions since 1993. More than 50 000 units have provided safe and affordable toilet facilities to over 1.8 million South African learners in rural schools. As it is suited to various climatic conditions Enviro Loo has been successfully installed at tourist and heritage sites worldwide, in rural and urban areas and has been the preferred dry sanitation system for various green building initiatives. A range of new portable rental units are currently being launched including an Enviro Loo Express unit specially designed for drought stricken areas, security and construction sites, events etc.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

