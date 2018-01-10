Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2018-2022 with Altierre, Displaydata.com, E Ink Holdings, Pricer, SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global electronic shelf label market to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electronic shelf label market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of electronic shelf label.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing affordability of retailers. Factors such as flexibility, low power consumption, and low price of ESLs are increasing the affordability for the retailers. Retailers are increasingly demanding for low-cost LCD ESLs due to its low power consumption and bi-stable features. E-paper is gaining prominence as it provides crisp display and supports full graphic imaging. Moreover, this product also works on the communication network that displays the updated price in real-time.

One of the major drivers for this market is increase in number of retail outlets. Major retailers such as Carrefour, Metro, Tesco, and Walmart are focusing on expanding their operations in countries in Africa and APAC. Geographical expansion aids the retailers in acquiring more market presence and shares. Carrefour has already entered a joint venture with CFAO to expand its market operations in several countries. Another prominent player, Seven-Eleven is concentrating on expanding its stores in the US. With the focus of these retailers to expand their geographic reach, the demand for electronic shelf labels will increase in the coming years.

Intense competition and rapid technological changes impact the performance of the vendors in the digital price labels market. To sustain the competition, the small players are steadily entering in consolidations with the large players.

Market Trends

Growing demand for smart ESLs

Increasing affordability factor for retailers

Increasing partnership programs for ESL distribution

Key Vendors

Altierre

Displaydata.com

E Ink Holdings

Pricer

SES-imagotag

Teraoka Seiko

Other Prominent Vendors

Eltrade

NZ Electronic Shelf Labeling

S o l u M

Wuxi Wei Feng Technology

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Market Segmentation by Technology



Part 11: Market Segmentation by End-User



Part 12: Regional Landscape



Part 13: Decision Framework



Part 14: Drivers and Challenges



Part 15: Market Trends



Part 16: Vendor Landscape



Part 17: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c3q84n/global_electronic?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716