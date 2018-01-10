Food Preservatives Market Worth $3.2 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfood preservatives marketis expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Fast-paced working lifestyle of consumers in North America and Asia Pacific has led to increased demand for ready-to-eat food. As a result, to prevent food spoilage and increase their shelf life, demand for food preservatives has increased.

Food preservation is a traditional method used to store and keep food safe from contaminants for longer duration. With time, preservation methods have evolved from culinary salt and sugar to chemical types. Globalization has led to increased demand for synthetic preservatives. Usage of preservatives in various applications such as processed meat, bakery, and dairy is expected to foresee a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Food preservatives are categorized into two types: natural and synthetic. Natural types include rosemary extracts, vinegar, and natamycin whereas propionates, benzoates, and sorbates are the most preferred synthetic variants. Ill effects associated with synthetic preservatives, coupled with growing health consciousness among consumers, is driving demand for natural preservatives.

Functionally, anti-microbial preservatives are estimated to dominate the market in terms of revenue owing to an increased demand for anti-microbial agents in the processed meat and beverage industries.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Food Preservatives Market Analysis By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Function (Anti-microbial, Anti-oxidant), By Application (Meat & Poultry, Bakery, Dairy, Beverages, Snacks), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-preservatives-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period owing to factors such as increase in population, consumer willingness to pay premium price for organic products, and consumer preference for ready-to-eat meals

is expected to witness fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period owing to factors such as increase in population, consumer willingness to pay premium price for organic products, and consumer preference for ready-to-eat meals North America was the largest regional market in terms of revenue in 2016 and is estimated to be valued at USD 1.04 billion by 2025. Players such as Bavaria Corporation International, Biosecur Lab, Inc.; Prinova Group, LLC, Kalsec, Inc.; and DowDuPont, Inc. operate in North America and provide natural as well as chemical preservatives

was the largest regional market in terms of revenue in 2016 and is estimated to be valued at by 2025. Players such as Bavaria Corporation International, Biosecur Lab, Inc.; Prinova Group, LLC, Kalsec, Inc.; and DowDuPont, Inc. operate in and provide natural as well as chemical preservatives Asia Pacific is the most attractive market for manufacturers owing to significant growth in application sectors such as bakery, beverages, confectionery, processed meat, poultry, and seafood. This region is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

is the most attractive market for manufacturers owing to significant growth in application sectors such as bakery, beverages, confectionery, processed meat, poultry, and seafood. This region is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period The U.S. food preservatives market was valued at USD 350.30 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 455.78 million by 2025. Manufacturers in this region are shifting from synthetic to natural types of preservatives

in 2016 and is estimated to reach by 2025. Manufacturers in this region are shifting from synthetic to natural types of preservatives Key players such as Galactic S.A.; Kemin Industries, Inc.; and Prinova Group, LLC have made a successful entry in the market whereas manufacturers such as Royal DSM N.V.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; and Cargill Inc. have a prominent and established presence in the global market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global food preservatives market on the basis of type, function, application, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Natural Edible Oil Rosemary Extracts Natamycin Vinegar Others Synthetic Propionates Sorbates Benzoates Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Anti-microbial Anti-oxidant Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Meat & Poultry Products Bakery Products Dairy Products Beverages Snacks Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China India Australia Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



