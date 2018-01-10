Soundproof Curtains Market Worth 2.38 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Soundproof Curtains Market by Type (Sound-insulating, Sound-reducing, Sound-blocking), Material (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Natural Fabrics, Plastic Foam), End-use Sector (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.65 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Soundproof Curtains Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/soundproof-curtain-market-104220007.html

The glass wool segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The glass wool segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for curtain walls is attributed to factors such as glass wool providing more thermal and acoustic insulation as compared to other materials; it also provides better safety and handling which drives the demand for glass wool as a material for soundproof curtains.

The commercial sector is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The commercial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector over the next five years. This growth is attributed to the newly developing building standards in the Asia Pacific and other developing regions, which demand advancements in building safety, along with developed technologies and successful installation of soundproof curtains. This, in turn, will drive the Soundproof Curtains Market for commercial buildings.

The European market constituted the largest market share in 2016, whereas the Asia Pacific Soundproof Curtains Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe constituted the largest market share for soundproof curtains in 2016, wherein Germany is the largest country-level market. The government's stringent sound pollution norms and the growing end-use industries such as industrial, residential, and commercial are some of the factors driving the Soundproof Curtains Market growth in Europe. The market in Germany is driven by the growing infrastructural industry along with noise pollution norms.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The market in China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is supported by the improving economic conditions, continuous improvement in the government budget, rising number of standards in building codes, and positive demographic outlook such as the increasing population and rising per capita income in the region. In these emerging markets, there is a high demand for infrastructure projects, which in turn generates demand for soundproof curtains.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Soundproof Curtains Market. These include The Sound Seal (US), Lantal Textiles (Switzerland), Kinetics Noise Control (US), Amcraft Manufacturing (US), Great Lakes Textiles (US), Flexshield (Australia), Haining Duletai New Material (China), Acoustical Surfaces (US), eNoise Control (US), and HOFA-Akustik (Germany).

