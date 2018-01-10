Women's Health Market is Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 5.7% During 2017 to 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the report, the global women's health market was valued at US$ 58.05 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025. This report offers an understanding of the global women's health market, its key market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, women's health pipeline drugs, women's health market opportunity/demand distribution, and revenue generation by countries, current therapeutic approach and emerging therapeutics trends.

The global women's health market has been analyzed on the basis of treatment type, disease indication and geography. Major treatment type segments are hormonal treatment and non-hormonal treatment. Hormonal treatment segment is subdivided into estrogen therapy, progestin therapy, combination therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, parathyroid hormone therapy, and others. While non-hormonal treatment segment considers cancer targeted therapy drugs, antibiotics, bisphosphonates, vitamin D treatment, calcitonin, RANK-Ligand, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and others. The report offers a detailed description behind the steady growth rate of the market and a possible growth trajectory at regional as well as major country level in terms of revenue and the market share for each therapeutics, disease indication, and their sub-segments. The report is, thus, compiled with the intent of updating the stakeholders with the incumbent market dynamics through a graphical illustration and in-depth analysis of each segment considered within the study scope.

View Report Preview at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/women-health-therapeutics-market.html

Rise in number of women facing menopausal condition is one of the major factors driving growth of the market during forecast period. Menopause is defined as permanent cessation of menstruation resulting from loss of activity of ovarian follicles. In a majority of women, menopause is a natural event occurring at the age of 51.3 years. The number of women entering menopausal condition is increasing year on year, due to unhealthy lifestyle and different environmental factors. In Canada, at present, over five million women aged between 45 and 65 have either gone through menopause or will soon go through menopause. The average age of menopause in Canada is 51 years. Moreover, according to the Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists of Canada, around 80% women claim to suffer from at least one menopausal symptom including mood swings, irritability, interrupted sleep, hot flushes, and vaginal dryness.

Request to View Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=214

The non-hormonal segment accounted for significant share of the global women's health market in 2016. The segment is projected to be the most lucrative market for global women's health market during the forecast period with high attractiveness index. High growth of the segment is due to strong pipeline, current product launch in the market and rising research and developmental activities in the field of breast cancer. Development of new products with reduced side-effects and better effectiveness has augmented the product portfolio and expanded the market. Though, patent expiries of blockbuster drugs such as Evista, the Premarin family, Forteo, and Mirena is expected to hamper the women's health therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Among the non-hormonal treatment segment, targeted therapy drugs is anticipated to carry major share of the market owing to rise in incidence rate of cancer worldwide, promising pipeline, increased cancer awareness programs by government and patient support programs, and increasing discretionary funding for cancer research. Governments in developed countries such as the U.S. raise funds for cancer research to aid in the diagnosis and treatment. Clinical trials are also funded by governments to support companies in developing effective cancer immunotherapy drugs.

Download PDF Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=214

The disease indication segment of global women's health market bifurcated into breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, hypothyroidism, post-menopausal syndrome, osteoporosis, contraceptive, uterine fibroid, urinary tract infection, and other disease indications. The others segment of women's health market considers vaginal atrophy (VVA), endometriosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sexually transmitted disease, infertility, etc. Breast cancer segment hold major share of disease indication segment due to rising incidences of breast cancer. Incidence rate of breast cancer is increased due to early onset of menopause among women, longer life expectancy marked by a consistent increase in the geriatric population across the globe. Stringent and ambiguous regulatory environment, patent expiries of blockbuster drugs, serious side-effects of hormonal treatment are some of the factors restraining growth of the market. Moreover, intense competition from local manufacturers that offer generic versions of the drug at lower cost compared to the branded drugs marketed by global market players is a major restraint of the women's health therapeutics market. Hence, competition is likely to lead to fall in prices of the drugs.

Buy Women's Health Market Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=214<ype=S

Key players covered in this report are Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Johnson & Johnson and others.

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

TMR Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/