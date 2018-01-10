

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) on Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to increase the number of directors to fourteen from twelve. Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain were then elected to serve as Directors to fill the resulting vacancies on the Board.



In connection with their election to the Board of Directors, Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's Chairman and CEO, appointed Abel to be Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman - Non-Insurance Business Operations and Jain to be its Vice Chairman - Insurance Operations.



Abel joined Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. in 1992 and currently serves as its Chairman and CEO. Jain joined the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group in 1986 and currently serves as Executive Vice President of National Indemnity Company with overall responsibility for leading Berkshire's reinsurance operations.



Buffett and Charles Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway will continue in their existing positions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX