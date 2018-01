SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Group N.V. (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced that Eric Chen, previously President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China, succeeds Laurence Barron as Chairman of Airbus China. George Xu has been appointed CEO of Airbus China.



George Xu was Chairman of the Board of Airbus A320 Family Final Assembly Line and, in parallel, Vice President of the Tianjin Free Trade Zone Administrative Committee in 2011 till 2014.



