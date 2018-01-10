

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production growth eased in November after accelerating sharply in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 6.1 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 6.6 percent rise in October. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



On a monthly basis, industrial production remained flat in November after a 2.1 percent increase in the prior month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that orders for industry grew 7.9 percent annually in November, well above the 3.7 percent gain in October.



Monthly, orders climbed 2.6 percent from October, when it declined by 1.6 percent.



