World Adult Incontinence Nonwovens Outlook 2018: Market is Estimated to be Worth Approx US6.5 Billion and is Predicted to Almost Double in Value by 2020

The "Adult Incontinence Nonwovens Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The market of incontinence nonwovens is currently estimated to be worth around US6.5 billion and is predicted to almost double in value by 2020.



The sector growth is driven by ageing population. It is expected that the global population of over 60s will increase by 56% to 1.4 billion people by 2050. Moreover, technological developments will facilitate the market development.



This report aims to provide an overview of the market size as well as the demographic factors driving demand for incontinence products. It also covers the economics of incontinence products. It focuses on incontinence in older age groups rather than those affecting children and adults under the age of 60.



In addition, the report presents key market opportunities players should be exploiting in the incontinence sector; some of which include taking advantage of the direct-to-consumer market online, and providing incontinence as part of a one-stop shop' approach to long-term care.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market size

2.1 Size of ageing population by region over time

2.2 Size of the market for incontinence products

2.2.1 Types of incontinence

2.3 Risk factors



3. Economics of incontinence products

3.1 Cost of long-term care

3.2 Spend on incontinence products

3.3 Supply chain

3.3.1 Supply to healthcare providers

3.3.2 Supply direct to end-user

3.4 Influences on the market



