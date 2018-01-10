sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

117,68 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1HG88 ISIN: XS0905658349 Ticker-Symbol: 0ED0 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ERDOEL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFT MBH Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ERDOEL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFT MBH 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,50
119,85
14:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ERDOEL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFT MBH
ERDOEL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFT MBH Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ERDOEL-LAGERGESELLSCHAFT MBH117,680,00 %