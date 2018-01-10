

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production plunged in November, after rebounding sharply in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



Industrial production declined 10.1 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 12.6 percent spike in October.



On an annual basis, industrial production contracted markedly by 11.1 percent in November, in contrast to a 15.4 percent strong rebound in the previous month.



At the same time, industrial turnover grew 4.2 percent annually and by 7.3 percent monthly in November.



