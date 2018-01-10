-- flowNPC 2 designed to maximize power density and minimize losses

Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced the launch of new neutral-point-clamped power modules featuring the latest IGBT technology for three-phase solar, UPS and ESS applications. Engineered to address the key challenges of high efficiency, low weight and small size, these flowNPC 2 modules outperform standard products.

Rated for 650 V 200 A 300 A, they are able to deliver switching frequencies up to 50 kHz even without SiC technology. When Si components are used, the best performance starts above 8 to 10 kHz. As cost comparisons show, these NPC modules offer 10% savings over MNPC modules rated for the same current.

They are packaged in the low-inductive, 13 mm flow 2 housing and available with Press-fit and solder pins, without adding any non-recurring engineering costs to the bottom line. Samples of these ultra-efficient flowNPC 2s may be sourced on demand from our usual channels.

