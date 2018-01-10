sprite-preloader
Asian Animation, VFX & Games Market 2018: Increasing Focus Towards Production of Local Animation Content for Television and Movies

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2018" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Much of Asia's animation production since the 1960s has been tied to foreign interests attracted by stable and inexpensive labour supplies. For nearly forty years, western studios have established and maintained production facilities, first in Japan, then in South Korea and Taiwan, and now also in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and China. The economics of the industry made it feasible for Asia to feed the cartoon world, to the extent that today, about 90% of all American television animation is produced in Asia.

The usual procedure is for pre-production (preparing the script, storyboard, and exposure sheets) to be done in the United States or other headquarter countries, after which, the package is sent to Asia for production (drawing cels, colouring by hand, inking, painting, and camera work). The work is sent back to the U.S. or other headquarter country for post-production (film editing, colour timing, and sound). Asian animation companies bid fiercely for part of the global business, insisting that it provides employment and skills for young people, brings in needed foreign capital, and adds to the creation or enhancement of domestic animation. Offshore animation has led to the creating and nurturing of a local industry, as an infrastructure is built up, equipment is put into place, and skills are transferred.

An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards production of local animation content for television as well as production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.

The rapid advancement of computer technology has made computer animation available to the masses. The major animation markets include the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Britain, Korea and Germany. The outsourced computer animation production market is increasingly being tapped by North American and European film and television program producers. The major factors behind outsourcing of animation content to the Asia/Pacific region are the availability of trained skills at lower labor rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Animation in Asian Societies

Establishment of Local Animation Industry

  • LOCAL CONTENT PRODUCTIONS
  • SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS
  • DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
  • MODELS FOR ANIMATION FINANCING IN ASIA
  • COPYRIGHT CHAIN IN ASIA

Influence of Foreign Animation Styles

  • POPULARITY OF FOREIGN ANIMATION

Trends in Animation Production in Asia

  • ANIMATION CO-PRODUCTIONS IN ASIA
  • COLLABORATION AMONG ASIAN AND FOREIGN ANIMATION STUDIOS

Animation Studios in Asia

India's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • CHALLENGES

Business Models of Animation Studios in India

  • REVENUE MODELS
  • COST STRUCTURE
  • TOONZANIMATION INDIA'S IN-HOUSE ANIMATION PROJECT
  • INDIA'S FIRST FULLY INDIGENEOUS FEATURE FILM

State of Animation Channels in India

  • VIEWERSHIP PATTERNS OF ANIMATION CHANNELS IN INDIA
  • ADVERTISING TRENDS IN KIDS CHANNELS
  • GROWTH IN KIDS ANIMATION CONTENT
  • MERCHANDISING
  • EMERGING TRENDS
  • KEY CHALLENGES

Size of the Indian Animation Industry

  • RISING DOMESTIC DEMAND
  • CHHOTA BHEEM: INDIA'S SUCCESSFUL LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTION

Statistics on Animation Studios in India

Strategies for Animation Studios in India

  • THE RISKS
  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Schools in India

  • LEADING ANIMATION STUDIOS IN INDIA

Indian Video Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA
  • INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
  • MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN INDIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in India

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN INDIA

Indian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

China's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Chinese Animation Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • CHALLENGES
  • DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Chinese Market for TV Animation

  • CHINESE TV ANIMATION VALUE CHAIN
  • KEY CHALLENGES IN THE CHINESE MARKET FOR TV ANIMATION

Business Models of Animation Studios in China

  • REVENUE MODELS
  • COST STRUCTURE
  • THE FIRST CHINESE 3D ANIMATION MOVIE

Size of the Chinese Animation Industry

Statistics on Animation Studios in China

Strategies for Animation Studios in China

  • THE RISKS
  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in China

China's Video Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA
  • VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
  • MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN CHINA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Chinese Video Games Industry

  • VIDEO GAMES MARKET SEGMENTS IN CHINA
  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN CHINA

Chinese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

South Korea's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Emergence of the Industry

Functioning of Korean Animation Studios

  • CHANGING BUSINESS MODELS
  • GOING BEYOND SUBCONTRACTING
  • INVESTMENTS BY INDUSTRIAL GROUPS
  • CHANGES IN INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • SUCCESS IN OTHER COUNTRIES

Current State of the Industry

  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • COLLABORATION WITH OVERSEAS PARTNERS
  • KEY TRENDS
  • LOCAL CONTENT
  • CHALLENGES
  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Strategies for Korean Animation Studios

  • OVERSEAS MARKETING

Market Opportunity

  • SIZE OF THE KOREAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY

Statistics on Animation Studios in Korea

Animation Schools in Korea

Animation Studios in Korea

South Korean Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA
  • VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
  • MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN KOREA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Korean Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Korea

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Korean Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Philippines' Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • COMPETITION
  • INDUSTRY CAPACITY
  • BRAND BUILDING
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT
  • FUNDING
  • ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN PHILIPPINES
  • ANIMATED FEATURE FILMS IN PHILIPPINES
  • INDUSTRY RECOVERY
  • INDUSTRY ADVANTAGES
  • CHALLENGES

Animation Education and Training in Philippines

Size of Animation Industry in Philippines

Statistics on Animation Studios in Philippines

Strategies for Philippine Animation Studios

  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in Philippines

Philippines Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE PHILIPPINE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Philippines Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Philippines Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Taiwan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • LOCAL CONTENT
  • COMPETITION
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
  • CHALLENGES
  • TAIWAN'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Threats to Taiwan's Animation Studios

Animation Schools in Taiwan

Statistics on Animation Studios in Taiwan

Strategies for Animation Studios in Taiwan

  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in Taiwan

Tawian's Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE TAIWANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Taiwan's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Taiwan

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Taiwan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Vietnam's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Key Trends

  • CAPABILITIES OF VIETNAMESE ANIMATORS
  • VIETNAM'S 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
  • LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN VIETNAM
  • CHALLENGES
  • FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Vietnam

Statistics on Animation Studios in Vietnam

Strategies for Animation Studios in Vietnam

  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Vietnam's Video Games Industry

  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN VIETNAM

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Vietnam's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Vietnam

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Vietnamese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Japan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Japanese animation

Key Trends

  • MARKET OVERVIEW
  • COLLABORATION BETWEEN JAPANESE AND OVERSEAS STUDIOS
  • OUTSOURCING TO OTHER COUNTRIES
  • SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS

Anime Exports

  • OVERSEAS INFLUENCE OF ANIME
  • GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL JAPANESE ANIMES
  • THE POKEMON PHENOMENON

Japanese Anime Production Models

  • PROMINENCE OF 2D
  • RETAS - SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION
  • MANGA STUDIO - SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION

Statistics on Animation Studios in Japan

Strategies for Japanese Animation Studios

  • CHALLENGES
  • FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Japan

Japanese Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
  • VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
  • MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Japanese Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Japanese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Thailand's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Key Trends

  • EARLY PRODUCTIONS
  • LOCAL CONTENT
  • THAILAND'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
  • LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN THAILAND
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES
  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Thailand

Animation Studios in Thailand

Statistics on Animation Studios in Thailand

Thailand Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE THAI VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Thailand Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Thai Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Singapore's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Industry Industry Trends

  • LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN SINGAPORE
  • SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Singapore

Statistics on Animation Studios in Singapore

Animation Studios in Singapore

Animation Schools in Singapore

Singapore Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE SINGAPORE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Singapore Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Singapore Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Malaysia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Malaysian Animation

Strategies for Malaysian Animation Industry

  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES FOR MALAYSIAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY
  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Malaysia

  • MALAYSIA'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Statistics for Animation Studios in Malaysia

Animation Studios in Malaysia

Malaysia's Video Games Industry

  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN MALAYSIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Malaysia' Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Malaysia

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Malaysian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Indonesia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Indonesia's first 3D animated feature film

Industry Challenges

Statistics on Animation Studios in Indonesia

Animation Studios in Indonesia

Indonesian Video Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE INDONESIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indonesian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Indonesian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Russia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Animation Film market in Russia

  • GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL RUSSIAN ANIMATIONS
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND ANIMATION FUNDING IN RUSSIA
  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia

Animation Studios in Russia

Value of Animation Industry in Russia

Size of Animation Industry in Russia

Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia

Russian Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Russian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Israel's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Industry Drivers

Israel's first animated feature film

Industry Challenges

Statistics on Animation Studios in Israel

Animation Studios in Israel

Israel's Video Games Industry

  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ISRAEL

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Israel's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Israel

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Israel's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Pakistan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Pakistani Animation Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • PAKISTAN'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES
  • INDUSTRY RISKS

Strategies for Animation Industry in Pakistan

  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
  • FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Pakistan

Statistics for Animation Studios in Pakistan

Pakistan's Video Games Industry

  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PAKISTAN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Pakistan's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Pakistan

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Pakistan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Bangladesh's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • BANGLADESH'S GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL ANIMATED SHORT FILM
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES
  • THE RISKS

Strategies for Animation Industry in Bangladesh

  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
  • FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Bangladesh

