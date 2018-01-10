Thin Client Market Growth Steady at 1.8% CAGR to 2023 | ReportsnReport

PUNE, India, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Thin Client Market is forecast to reach $1.32 billion by 2023 from $1.19 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 1.8% during (2017-2023) driven by the development strategies implemented by the players operating in the said market which include agreements, product launches and developments, partnerships, merger and acquisition, along with the reduced cost and energy consumption, easy and centralized manageability, and increased infrastructure security associated with the adoption of thin clients.

The key players operating in the thin client market are Dell (US), HP (US), NComputing (US), Centerm (China), Igel (Germany), 10Zig (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Lenovo (China), LG Electronics (South Korea), NEC (Japan), ASUS (Taiwan),Cisco (US), Advantech (Taiwan), and Siemens (Germany).

The thin client market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The thin client markets in countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Singapore are expected to exhibit high rates due to the large deployment of these devices in various applications.

The enterprise application is expected to hold the largest share of the overall thin client market in 2017. The largest share of the enterprise application in the thin client market is attributed to the increased adaptation of thin client devices in these applications as a computing solution. The market for enterprise includes the financial and business services, IT, telecom, utilities, wholesale and retail, construction, transportation, and healthcare industries. Healthcare, financial and business services, IT, and telecom are the prominent application area for thin clients.

The standalone form factor is expected to hold the largest size of the overall Thin Client Market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the availability of these clients at lower costs than that of the with monitor and mobile thin clients. Also, these devices come with an easy installation and are a fast alternative to the fat clients.

With monitor form factor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the thin client market between 2017 and 2023. Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on form factor, application, and geography have been provided to present an overall view of the thin client market.

In this research report, the thin client market is segmented on the basis of form factor, application, and geography. The market based on form factor has been subsegmented into standalone, with monitor, and mobile. On the basis of application, the market has been further segmented into enterprise, government, education, and industrial.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below.

By Company: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 35%, Managers Level - 52%, and Others - 13%

By Region: Americas - 56%, APAC - 19%, and Europe - 25%

Note: "Others" comprises directors and consultants in thin client market.

