Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel SA: Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel SA: Pre Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2018) - Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel SA (EURONEXT PARIS: CMUT)

TICKER: CMUT

10th January 2018

Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel

Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: 'Syndicate desk'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities

The securities: Issuer: Banque Fédérative du Credit Mutuel Guarantor (if any): Aggregate nominal amount: GBP Benchmark Description: Fixed due 20th December 2021 Offer price: TBC Other offer terms: Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): Goldman Sachs & HSBC Stabilisation period expected to start on: 10th January 2018 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 16th February 2018 Existence, maximum size & conditions of use of over-allotment facility[1]: 5% of the aggregate nominal amount Stabilisation Venue(s) Over the counter (OTC)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4734B_1-2018-1-10.pdf (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1327517&id=12484348&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com%2frns%2f4734B_1-2018-1-10.pdf)

