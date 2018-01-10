sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,172 Euro		+0,02
+12,79 %
WKN: A0DNN3 ISIN: GB00B0351429 Ticker-Symbol: CFJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,16
0,175
15:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC0,172+12,79 %