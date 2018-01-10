W Resources said it had awarded a design and construct contract for the La Parrilla concentrator in Spain to Germany's allmineral Aufbereitungstechnik for around 8m. The concentrator is the third core component of the La Parrilla plant infrastructure, following the contract awards for a crusher and jig & mill last year and provides the final stage of beneficiation in the process to produce a 66% tungsten concentrate and 62% tin final concentrate, the company said. "All major plant components are ...

