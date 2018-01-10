Telit Communications, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), on Thursday unveiled announced an expanded strategic partnership with PST Electronics. Telit said PST has selected the Telit deviceWISE platform to support plans to scale its IoT suite of solutions into new global markets. Telit said its cellular and GPS modules power hundreds of thousands of PST's telematics services and products across Brazil, "securely delivering real-time business intelligence to PST customers". It added ...

