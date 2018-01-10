Medical Carts Market Size Worth $4.55 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 15.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The globalmedical carts marketis expected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2025 by exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increase in adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) in hospitals is expected to drive the medical carts market. The growth of the market can also be attributed to increasing demand for efficient care delivery and patient engagement solutions in healthcare facilities.
Rising incidence of work-related musculoskeletal injury (MSI) among medical and nursing staff is anticipated to propel the demand for mobile medical carts over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements in clinical workstations such as battery-powered systems with locking drawers and touchscreen communication channels are contributing to the increase in demand for these products over the forecast period.
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
- By product, mobile computing carts accounted for the largest share in 2016 owing to increased application in healthcare facilities, such as medical documentation, equipment delivery, dispensing of drugs, and telehealth services
- Mobile computing carts can be powered and nonpowered. The powered segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years due to benefits such as portability
- By type, emergency carts held the majority in 2016 owing to various technological advancements such as improved mobility, lighter weight designs, and enhanced ergonomics
- Hospitals are the largest end users of medical carts. This can be attributed to increasing incidence of work-related MSIs among hospital staff and spread of infectious diseases
- Companies are focusing on product launches and innovation to cater to differentiated demand from consumers. They are also offering cost-efficient care delivery solutions to stay ahead
- For instance, in October 2015, Ergotron, Inc. launched the SV10 series of Styleview Medical Carts to improve its revenue share.
