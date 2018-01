BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased for the fourth straight month in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 2.7 percent rise. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Food prices grew 3.8 percent annually in December and transport costs went up by 2.0 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December after a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



