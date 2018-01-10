

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT plc Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97 10 January 2018



Change of Accounting Reference Date



The Board of Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT plc (the 'Company') announces a change to its Accounting Reference Date from 31 December to 31 March, with immediate effect. The change has been made in order to align the Accounting Reference Date with that of Draper Esprit plc, following the announcement of the syndicate relationship between Draper Esprit plc and the Company's Manager, Elderstreet Investments Limited.



The next annual report will cover the 15 month period ended 31 March 2018 and is expected to be issued to Shareholders before the end of July 2018.



