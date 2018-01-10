Sub-Saharan Africa Pay TV Market Forecasts 20182023: Pay TV Subscribers will Increase by 74% between 2017 and 2023 to Reach 40.89 Million

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sub-Saharan Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The number of pay TV subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa will increase by 74% between 2017 and 2023 to reach 40.89 million. However, the Sub-Saharan Africa Pay TV Forecasts report estimates that subscriber growth will outstrip revenue progress. Pay TV revenues will climb by 41% to $6.64 billion by 2023, up by $2 billion on 2017.

From the 23.49 million pay TV subscribers at end-2017, 13.78 million were satellite TV and 9.11 million DTT. By 2023, satellite TV will contribute 20.89 million and DTT 17.53 million. This means an extra 7 million pay satellite TV subscribers and 8 million more pay DTT homes.

Published in January 2018, this 322-page PDF and excel report comes in seven parts:

Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;

Major pay TV operators, including market share for each;

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;

Top-line forecasts (population, population per household, households and TV households) for 42 countries;

Country insights for 35 territories;

Detailed country forecasts for 35 nations for every year from 2010 to 2023.

NEW FOR 2018: Prospects. Summary subscriber forecasts for 35 countries in a graphically appealing 73-page document.

Key Topics Covered:



Households (000)

TV households (000)

Digital cable subs (000)

Analog cable subs (000)

Pay IPTV subscribers (000)

Pay digital satellite TV subs (000)

Free-to-air satellite TV hh (000)

Analog terrestrial hhs (000)

Primary FTA DTT hhs (000)

Primary Pay DTT hhs (000)



Digital homes (000)

Analog homes (000)

Pay TV subscribers (000)

Total DTT homes (000)



Digital cable subs/TV HH

Analog cable subs/TV HH

Pay IPTV subs/TV HH

Pay satellite TV/TV HH

Free-to-air satellite TV/TV HH

Analog terrestrial/TVHH

Primary FTA DTT/TV HH

Primary pay DTT/TV HH



TVHH/HH

Digital/TV HH

Analog/TV HH

Pay TV Subs/TV HH

Total DTT/TVHH



Standalone dig cable subs (000)

Dual-play dig cable subs (000)

Triple-play dig cable subs (000)



Stand-alone pay IPTV subs (000)

Dual-play pay IPTV subs (000)

Triple-play pay IPTV subs (000)



Revenues (US$ million)

Stand-alone digital cable revs

Dual-play digital cable TV revs

Triple-play digital cable TV revenues

Digital cable TV subs revs

Dig cable TV on-demand revs

Digital cable TV revenues

Analog cable TV subs revs

Cable TV revenues



Stand-alone IPTV revenues

Dual-play IPTV revenues

Triple-play IPTV revenues

IPTV subscription revenues

IPTV on-demand revenues

IPTV revenues



Satellite TV subscription revs

Satellite TV on-demand revs

Satellite TV revenues



DTT subscription revs

DTT on-demand revenues

DTT revenues



Subscription revenues

On-demand revenues

Total revenues



Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)

Stand-alone digital cable subs

Dual-play dig cable TV subs

Triple-play dig cable TV subs

Ave dig cable (subs & VOD)

Analog cable TV subs

Stand-alone IPTV subs

Dual-play IPTV subs

Triple-play IPTV subs

Average IPTV (subs and VOD)

Pay satellite TV (subs)

Pay satellite TV (subs & PPV)

Pay DTT (subs)

Pay DTT (subs and PPV)

Average monthly ARPU



Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)

Others



Share of pay TV subs by operator %

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)

Others



Subscription & VOD revenues (US$ million)

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)

Others



Share of pay TV revenues by operator %

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)

Others



Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)

Canal Plus (satellite)

DStv (satellite)

Gotv (DTT)

StarSat (satellite)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n3z6qd/subsaharan?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716