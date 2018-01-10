Active-Investors: Wired News - Regis Announced Closing of 600 Non-Performing Company-Owned SmartStyle Salons

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RGS as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 08, 2018, the Company announced that it will close approximately 600 non-performing Company-owned SmartStyle salons on January 31, 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Regis Taking Steps to Restructure its Salon Portfolio for Improving Shareholder Value

Regis is taking steps in 2018 to restructure its salon portfolio so as to improve shareholder value and position the Company for long-term growth. This action will allow Regis to reallocate capital and human resources to strategically grow its remaining 2,000 SmartStyle salons with creative new offerings within Walmart. Regis is making significant strategic and operational changes to its business in order to maintain its leadership position in the salon industry and to increase customer traffic. The Company is investing in new technologies, decreasing non-strategic costs, expanding its franchise capabilities, and creating a new eco-system for customer interaction.

The closure of this group of non-performing Company-owned salons is expected to be the only a material reduction in Regis' SmartStyle salon portfolio for the foreseeable future. SmartStyle and other Regis brands will continue to maintain an extensive Company-owned and franchised footprint across the country. In order to retain the unique talent and loyalty of Regis' stylist community, the Company is offering many of its impacted stylists and salon managers comparable positions in other SmartStyle or Regis family of brands salons.

Regis Sold 1000+ Salons in October 2017

On October 02, 2017, Regis sold substantially all of its mall-based salon business in North America and entered into an agreement to sell substantially all of its International segment to The Beautiful Group, an affiliate of Regent, who will operate them as the Company's largest franchisee. This transaction included 858 of the Company's North America Regis Salons and MasterCuts locations, which were full-service, mall-based salons, as well as the intellectual property related to MasterCuts and certain other trade names. The announced transaction also included the Company's 250 Regis Salons and Supercuts salons in the UK. On October 24, 2017, Regis completed the sale and franchise of substantially all of its International segment to The Beautiful Group. Other terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Regis Partnered with Buxton to Optimize Local Salon Marketing Strategies

In November 2017, Regis signed an industry-exclusive agreement with LSMx, a Buxton local store marketing application. Buxton is a leading customer analytics provider for over 4,000 retailers. Regis intended to use LSMx, and its advanced customer data insights, to drive hyper-local, targeted marketing for its corporate and franchise salons. The LSMx application allowed for real-time, unit level, customer, and revenue optimization.

About Regis Corp.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Regis is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. The Company owns, franchises, or holds ownership interests in nearly 10,000 worldwide locations. Regis' corporate and franchise locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters, and First Choice Haircutters.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 09, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Regis' stock declined 3.36%, ending the trading session at $15.55.

Volume traded for the day: 146.28 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.21%; previous six-month period - up 54.73%; past twelve-month period - up 5.35%; and year-to-date - up 1.24%

After yesterday's close, Regis' market cap was at $724.32 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Personal Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors