Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Oracle's Revenue Grew 6% and Adjusted EPS Surged 14%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 30, 2017, Oracle's total revenues increased 6%, or 5% on a constant currency basis, to $9.62 billion from $9.04 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $9.57 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income increased 1% to $3.07 billion from $3.04 billion in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 200 basis points to 32% of revenue from 34% of revenue in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 200 basis points to 44% of revenue from 42% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

During Q2 FY18, Oracle's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 7% to $2.87 billion from $2.69 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin was on par with the 30% of revenue recorded in Q2 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Oracle's net income increased 10% to $2.23 billion on a y-o-y basis from $2.03 billion in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 8% to $0.52 on a y-o-y basis from $0.48 in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, Oracle's adjusted net income increased 16% to $2.99 billion on a y-o-y basis from $2.57 billion in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 14% to $0.70 on a y-o-y basis from $0.61 in Q2 FY17, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.68.

Segment Details

Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) - During Q2 FY18, the Company's Cloud SaaS segment's revenue increased 55%, or 53% on a constant currency basis, to $1.12 billion from $725 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating expenses increased 25% to $396 million from $316 million in Q2 FY17.

Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) - During Q2 FY18, the Company's Cloud PaaS and IaaS segment's revenue increased 21%, or 19% on a constant currency basis, to $396 million from $328 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating expenses increased 55% to $241 million from $156 million in Q2 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, Oracle's cash and cash equivalents decreased 2.2% to $21.31 billion from $21.78 billion as on May 31, 2017.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net trade receivable decreased 28.3% to $3.80 billion from $5.30 billion in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 7.5% to $554 million from $559 million in Q4 FY17.

During H1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 6.5% to $7.42 billion from $6.96 billion in the comparable period of last year.

On December 14, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on January 10, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 09, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Oracle's stock was marginally up 0.16%, ending the trading session at $49.06.

Volume traded for the day: 14.15 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.11%; previous three-month period - up 1.45%; past twelve-month period - up 25.70%; and year-to-date - up 3.76%

After yesterday's close, Oracle's market cap was at $203.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.05.

The stock has a dividend yield 1.55%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

