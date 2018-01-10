sprite-preloader
WKN: A0RNK4 ISIN: CY0100962113 
Aktie:
10.01.2018 | 13:28
Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Completed bondholders meeting

A bondholders' meeting in Songa Offshore SE's bond loan, SONG07, was held today at 13:00 hours CET. The amendments to the bond loan agreement as proposed in the summons of 21 December 2017 were supported by qualified majority, and were thus duly approved.

Please find the notice from bondholders' meeting attached.

Limassol, Cyprus
10 January 2018


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Notice from Bondholders Meeting 10 January 2018 (http://hugin.info/136777/R/2160561/830888.PDF)


