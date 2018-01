COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its December 2017 traffic, measured in revenue seat-kilometers, rose 15.9% year-over-year to 18.85 billion.



Capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, was up 14.2% to 23.91 billion. Passenger load factor improved 1.1 percentage points to 78.9%.



The airlines of the Lufthansa Group welcomed around 9.34 million passengers in December 2017, an increase of 19.9% compared to prior year.



