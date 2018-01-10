$18.4 Billion Learning Management System (LMS) Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global LMS market is expected to grow from US$ 5.05 billion in 2016 to US$ 18.44 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.52% between 2017 and 2025.



There is a gigantic shift in K-12 and higher education structures with the introduction of LMS. LMS software provides institutions with a digital space for numerous purpose including documentation, tracking as well as online training. Besides this, LMS is also a key element of an effective professional development plan as well as an Administration's human resources planning. Increasing number of these organizations replacing their LMS is driving a lot of activity in the market, with lots of new product development and increasing competition in the market.



The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by deployment model, delivery mode, and end-users. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical, higher education accounted for the largest share of the LMS market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is one of the prominent regions in LMS market which is anticipated to contribute highest revenue globally due to developed internet infrastructure and high adoption of technology. Whereas, Europe is the second highest contributor of the total market share of LMS. The major industry players Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Docebo, IBM Corporation, Netdimensions Ltd., SAP SE, Blackboard Inc., SABA Software, Inc., Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc., Pearson Plc, and D2L Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Report Guidance



3 Key Takeaways



4 Learning Management System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Learning Management System Market - By Deployment Model

4.2.2 Global Learning Management System Market - By Delivery Mode

4.2.3 Global Learning Management System Market - By End-user

4.2.4 Global Learning Management System Market - By Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis



5 Global Learning Management System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Need for LMS in HEO (Higher education Organizations)

5.1.2 Transforming attitude of the professionals and companies towards self - training for personal development

5.1.3 Rising trend of cloud computing

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Data Security & Privacy issues

5.2.2 Lack of cloud infrastructure in third world countries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development of LMS for students with disabilities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of SMAC technology in LMS

5.4.2 Rise of gamification in LMS industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6 Learning Management System Market - Global

6.1 Global Learning Management System Market Overview

6.2 Global Learning Management System Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Learning Management System Market Analysis -By Deployment Model

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premise



8 Global Learning Management System Market Analysis -By Delivery Model

8.1 Overview

8.2 Distance Learning

8.3 Instructor-Led Training

8.4 Others



9 Global Learning Management System Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 K-12 Market

9.3 Higher Education Market

9.4 Corporate Market



10 Global Learning Management System Market - Geographical Analysis



11 Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiatives

11.2 Merger and Acquisition

11.3 New Development

11.4 Investment Scenario



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



13 Global Learning Management System Market - Key Company Profiles



Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

Docebo

IBM Corporation

Netdimensions Ltd.

SAP SE

Blackboard Inc.

SABA Software, Inc.

Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Pearson Plc

D2L Corporation



