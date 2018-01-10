Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Tintri's Revenue Beat Expectations

Stock Monitor: SMART Global Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 31, 2017, Tintri's revenues decreased 6.3% to $31.77 million from $33.92 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue was below analysts' expectations of $36.6 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's product revenue decreased 15.3% to $22.76 million from $26.87 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's support and maintenance revenue increased 27.8% to $9.01 million from $7.05 million in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit decreased 16.1% to $18.92 million from $22.54 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, Tintri's gross margin decreased 700 basis points to 59.5% of revenue from 66.5% of revenue in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, Tintri's adjusted gross margin decreased 520 basis points to 61.7% of revenue from 66.9% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating loss was $35.75 million compared to operating loss of $22.50 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating loss was $22.55 million compared to adjusted operating loss of $19.20 million in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Tintri's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $37.79 million compared to negative $23.68 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Tintri's net loss was $37.93 million compared to net loss of $23.77 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $1.21 compared to negative $6.87 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Tintri's adjusted net loss was $24.72 million compared to adjusted net loss of $20.48 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was negative $0.79 compared to negative $0.95 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was in-line with analysts' expectations of negative $0.79.

Balance Sheet

As on October 31, 2017, Tintri's cash and cash equivalents increased 1.8% to $48.90 million from $48.05 million on January 31, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 1.4% to $49.61 million from $48.91 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable decreased 31.2% to $21.16 million from $30.75 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 1.6% to $15.42 million from $15.67 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net inventories increased 6.9% to $6.96 million from $6.51 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's total assets decreased 3.8% to $100.94 million from $104.90 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was negative $30.16 million compared to negative $18.69 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY18, the Company's free cash flow was negative $32.20 million compared to negative $19.79 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For Q4 FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million and estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.79 to $0.83.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 09, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Tintri's stock rose 1.06%, ending the trading session at $5.71.

Volume traded for the day: 73.39 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.07%; previous three-month period - up 84.79%; and year-to-date - up 11.96%

After yesterday's close, Tintri's market cap was at $182.95 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry.

