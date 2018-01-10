China was the global leader in 2017 clean energy investment, says a new report. On the solar front, the country accounts for 60% of all cell production; and will continue to lead installation developments for at least the next five years. New 2020 targets are expected to be set. In the battery arena, Chinese companies are also set to dominate.

China's global dominance in the clean energy industry has been highlighted in a new report, China 2017 Review: World's Second-Biggest Economy Continues to Drive Global Trends in Energy Investment, published by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

IEEFA finds that China ruled supreme in both the building and financing of clean energy technology in 2017.

A key development in the country's leading role was U.S. President Trump's decision to back out of the Paris Climate Agreement, a move, the report's authors say, that led to China's "quick reaffirmation" of its emissions-reduction pledge and in installing renewables capacity in new markets.

"The clean energy market is growing at a rapid pace and China is setting itself up as a global technology leader while the U.S. government looks the other way," says Tim Buckley, co-author of the report and IEEFA's director of energy finance studies.

He adds, "Although China isn't necessarily intending to fill the climate leadership void left by the U.S. withdrawal from Paris, it will certainly be very comfortable providing technology leadership and financial capacity so as to dominate fast-growing sectors such as solar energy, electric vehicles and batteries."

In addition to a reorganization of its large state-owned power generators in 2017, in a bid to move Chinese power companies away from reliance on coal to renewables, a significant driver ...

