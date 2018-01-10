

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) on Wednesday said it expects fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of between $320 million and $200 million, compared to a net loss of $607 million in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between a loss of $70 million and loss of $10 million, compared to loss of $61 million a year ago.



The company noted that current quarter-to-date Adjusted EBITDA performance has improved over the prior year by approximately $40 million.



Comparable store sales at Sears and Kmart for the first two months of the fourth quarter of 2017 have declined in the range of 16%-17%. Adjusting for the adverse impact on revenues resulting from reductions in the number of pharmacies in open stores and the reduction in consumer electronics assortment, comparable store sales declined in the range of 14%-15%.



Sears Holdings also outlined incremental actions to further streamline its operations and deliver on its commitment to return to profitability in 2018, including cost reductions of $200 million on an annualized basis in 2018 unrelated to store closures.



Further, the company announced that it has raised $100 million in new financing and is pursuing an additional $200 million from other counterparties.



In addition, Sears Holdings has amended its existing second lien notes, maturing October 15, 2018, to increase their borrowing base advance rate for inventory and defer their collateral coverage test and restart it with the second quarter of 2018.



The company is in discussions with certain lenders regarding additional transactions to improve the terms on potentially more than $1 billion of its non-first lien debt.



Rob Riecker, Sears Holdings' Chief Financial Officer, said, 'As previously announced, we are actively pursuing transactions to adjust our capital structure in order to generate liquidity and increase our financial flexibility. The new capital we have secured represents meaningful progress towards those objectives and demonstrates that we continue to have options to finance our business.'



