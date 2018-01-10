sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,58 Euro		-0,22
-7,86 %
WKN: A0D9H0 ISIN: US8123501061 Ticker-Symbol: SEE 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,701
2,777
15:31
2,70
2,78
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION2,58-7,86 %