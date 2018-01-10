Global Light Vehicle Safety Systems Market 2018-2032: Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-Up Displays, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Assistance & Brakes

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Light Vehicle Safety Systems Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE automotive active and passive safety systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global safety market study includes:

Automotive OE active safety systems (adaptive cruise control, head-up displays, lane departure warning, parking assistance, brakes) and passive safety systems (front airbags, side airbags, driver airbags, passenger airbags, curtain airbags) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends of safety systems (including frontal airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts, active head restraints, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure, park assist, electronic braking, ABS, ESC, predictive braking, lighting systems, steer assist, radar, head-up display, cameras, adaptive front lighting, daytime running lights, run-flat tyres, TPMS)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers of safety technology including Takata, Bosch, TRW, Continental, Harman, Delphi

Updated profiles of the major automotive safety systems suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Pester analysis



Companies



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

ASC Inc

Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co

Heuliez

Inteva Products, LLC

Magna International Inc.

Pininfarina

Valmet Automotive

Webasto AG

Forecasts



Conventional-sized sunroofs

Convertible roofs

Retractable hard-top roofs

Retractable soft-top roofs

Large sunroofs

Markets



Emerging markets

Market shares

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Technologies

Other



Bonding system from Dow Automotive

Polycarbonate roof systems

Smart Fortwo foam roof

Webasto's Multi Optional Roof System

World's largest openable one-piece panorama roof

Retractable hard-top roofs

BMW Z4

Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

Renault Wind

Retractable soft-top roofs

Chevrolet 2015 Corvette Z06

Ferrari California

Valmet Automotive's soft-top sound insulation roof system

Solar roofs

Solar sliding roof from Webasto

Toyota Prius solar roof

Webasto's solar roof

Archive

Ferrari Superamerica

Nissan 370Z Roadster

Solar roofs from Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide

