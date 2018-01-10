Global Light Vehicle Safety Systems Market 2018-2032: Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-Up Displays, Lane Departure Warning, Parking Assistance & Brakes

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Vehicle Safety Systems Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE automotive active and passive safety systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global safety market study includes:
- Automotive OE active safety systems (adaptive cruise control, head-up displays, lane departure warning, parking assistance, brakes) and passive safety systems (front airbags, side airbags, driver airbags, passenger airbags, curtain airbags) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends of safety systems (including frontal airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts, active head restraints, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure, park assist, electronic braking, ABS, ESC, predictive braking, lighting systems, steer assist, radar, head-up display, cameras, adaptive front lighting, daytime running lights, run-flat tyres, TPMS)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers of safety technology including Takata, Bosch, TRW, Continental, Harman, Delphi
- Updated profiles of the major automotive safety systems suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Pester analysis
Companies
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- ASC Inc
- Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co
- Heuliez
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Magna International Inc.
- Pininfarina
- Valmet Automotive
- Webasto AG
Forecasts
- Conventional-sized sunroofs
- Convertible roofs
- Retractable hard-top roofs
- Retractable soft-top roofs
- Large sunroofs
Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Technologies
Other
- Bonding system from Dow Automotive
- Polycarbonate roof systems
- Smart Fortwo foam roof
- Webasto's Multi Optional Roof System
- World's largest openable one-piece panorama roof
- Retractable hard-top roofs
- BMW Z4
- Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Renault Wind
- Retractable soft-top roofs
- Chevrolet 2015 Corvette Z06
- Ferrari California
- Valmet Automotive's soft-top sound insulation roof system
- Solar roofs
- Solar sliding roof from Webasto
- Toyota Prius solar roof
- Webasto's solar roof
- Archive
- Ferrari Superamerica
- Nissan 370Z Roadster
- Solar roofs from Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sq24xg/global_light?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716