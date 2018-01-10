Sign up for our joint webinar on February 15th

Device Authority, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announces its first HSM partnership and technology integration with Thales eSecurity, the leader in advanced data security solutions and services, delivering trust in devices and data to enable increased adoption of the IoT.

Device Authority's KeyScaler platform (version 5.8 also announced today) integrates with the Thales nShield Connect hardware security module (HSM) to provide high-assurance device authentication, managed end-to-end encryption, and certificate provisioning for IoT devices, ideal for medical, industrial and other smart connected products. KeyScaler delivers a scalable, device-based authentication and authorization to establish a strong root of trust and identity assurance for IoT headless devices.

"Our partnership with Device Authority enables us to solve device authentication and data security challenges that are impeding IoT deployments, creating a hardened system for issuing and managing device credentials and keys that are essential to creating a root of trust for customer IoT projects," said Cindy Provin, CEO of Thales eSecurity.

IoT presents considerable security risks, operational challenges and data security/privacy issues for organizations. The recent Mirai Botnet and its advanced successors, Persirai, Reaper have proven the importance of IoT device identity and credential management. KeyScaler uniquely combines device identity and end-to-end data security to address the security challenges for enterprise IoT operations.

"Thales provides best-in-class hardware security which creates a high-assurance foundation for digital security, a huge benefit for the IoT ecosystem," said Darron Antill, CEO of Device Authority. "Together our joint solution is already seeing traction in critical use cases, notably medical devices. We look forward to helping our partners and customers implement strong security practices for their IoT devices, applications and data."

Encryption keys handled outside an HSM are more vulnerable to attack, which can lead to compromise of critical keys. HSMs are a proven and auditable way to secure valuable cryptographic material. Thales nShield Connect secures the generation and storage of the private keys used by the KeyScaler platform within a FIPS 140-2 certified protected environment. This provides the highest level of security and assurance against key compromise and theft.

Sign up for Device Authority and Thales eSecurity's joint webinar on February 15th to discover more about delivering trust for IoT with Hardware Security Modules (HSMs).

About Device Authority

Device Authority is the leading provider of IoT IAM. Our KeyScaler platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem, to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. KeyScaler uses breakthrough technology including Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ that delivers unrivalled simplicity and trust to IoT devices. This solution delivers automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management and policy based end-to-end data privacy/encryption.

With offices in Fremont, California and Bracknell, UK, Device Authority partners with the leading IoT ecosystem providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Comodo, Thales, Dell, Intel, PTC and DigiCert (Symantec). Keep updated by visiting www.deviceauthority.com and following @DeviceAuthority on Twitter.

US Capital Partners is leading the Device Authority investment raise. Please see the following link: http://www.uscapitalpartner.net/investment-overview/device-authority-investment-overview.html

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005512/en/

Contacts:

Device Authority

Rosa Lenders

rosa.lenders@deviceauthority.com