Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on January 10, 2018 the Report regarding legal acts concluded by DIGI Communications N.V. in accordance with Romanian Law no. 24/2017 and Rule no. 1/2006 of CNVM for December 2017 was made publicly available on the Romanian Stock Exchange ("BVB") and the Company's website, while also being available with the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority ("ASF") and the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets ("AFM").

For details regarding the reports, please access the official websites designated of Digi: www.digi-communications.ro (Investor Relations Section).

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

Contacts:

For Digi Communications NV

Serghei Bulgac

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro

investor.relations@rcs-rds.ro