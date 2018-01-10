SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2018) - Samsung Electronics, ASE Group, eSilicon, Rambus and Northwest Logic have joined forces to offer a complete FinFET-based high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supply chain solution. HBM2 is a JEDEC-defined standard that utilizes 2.5D technology to interconnect an SoC with an HBM memory stack. HBM2 is being used in very high-bandwidth applications. This webinar will present a complete FinFET-based supply chain that leverages advanced IP and 2.5D technology to deliver customer designs now.

"FinFET ASICs for Networking, Data Center, AI and 5G Using 14nm, 2.5D, HBM2 and SerDes"

January 17, 2018

8:00-9:00 AM and

6:00-7:00 PM

Pacific Standard Time

Agenda

Samsung: HBM2 memory solution

Samsung: Foundry solutions including 14nm FinFET technology

ASE Group: advanced 2.5D packaging

eSilicon: ASIC and 2.5D design and implementation, HBM2 PHY, high-speed memories

Rambus: high-performance SerDes

Northwest Logic: HBM2 controller

Details

About ASE Group

The ASE Group is among the leading providers of independent semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly, test, materials and design manufacturing. As a global leader geared towards meeting the industry's ever-growing needs for faster, smaller and higher performance chips, the Group develops and offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions including IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level package, flip chip, system-in-package, final test and electronic manufacturing services through USI Inc. and its subsidiaries, members of the ASE Group. For more information about the ASE Group, visit www.aseglobal.com or twitter @asegroup_global.

About eSilicon

eSilicon is an independent provider of complex FinFET-class ASIC design, custom IP and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC+IP synergies include complete, 2.5D/HBM2 and TCAM platforms for FinFET technology at 14/16/7nm as well as SerDes, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Supported by patented knowledge base and optimization technology, eSilicon delivers a transparent, collaborative, flexible customer experience to serve the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G infrastructure markets.

About Rambus

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

About Northwest Logic

Northwest Logic, founded in 1995 and located in Beaverton, Oregon, provides high-performance, silicon-proven, easy-to-use IP cores including high-performance PCI Express Solution (PCI Express 4.0/3.0/2.1/1.1 cores, DMA cores and drivers), Memory Interface Solution (HBM2, DDR4/3, LPDDR4/3, MRAM), and MIPI Solution (CSI-2, DSI-2, DSI). These solutions support a full range of platforms including ASICs, Structured ASICs and FPGAs.

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo is a trademark, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

