TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2018) - Dream Payments ("Dream"), a leading cloud-based Mobile Point-of-Sale solution provider for small and medium-sized businesses, proudly announces an integration with Intuit QuickBooks and First Data's Clover platform. With Dream Payments' Point of Sale ("Dream Payments POS"), businesses using Clover can now sync with QuickBooks Online to accept any payment type and instantly update all sales data in QuickBooks with each transaction. This integration helps businesses improve the customer payment experience and automate their accounting, saving them valuable time and money. It also allows businesses to leverage the powerful features of both QuickBooks Online and the trusted family of Clover devices.

Dream Payments has been successfully providing a similar integration with QuickBooks in Canada since early 2017. Through the integration with Clover, Dream Payments is extending the service to the United States as merchants continue to upgrade their legacy POS systems to smart payment terminals to comply with global EMV card standards.

"This integration provides businesses with affordable access to best-in-class technology that will help them succeed," said Brent Ho-Young, CEO of Dream Payments. "QuickBooks is the world's number one cloud accounting software for small businesses, and Clover is one of the world's most powerful lines of smart devices. By combining them through Dream Payments POS, we're unlocking the cloud and simplifying the most complex aspects of running a successful business -- customer experience, payments and accounting. Now businesses of any size can access a powerful commerce platform that traditionally only the largest retailers could afford."

Compatible with Clover's entire line of smart payment terminals (Clover Station, Clover Flex, Clover Mini and Clover Mobile), Dream Payments POS provides powerful and unrivaled interoperability with QuickBooks Online. Benefits include:

Sales automatically recorded in QuickBooks in real-time

Credit card, debit card, cash sales, taxes and tips automatically update into QuickBooks Online. There is a validation check for each entry, eliminating double entries and reconciliation issues typically associated with other solutions in market.

Inventory automatically updated in QuickBooks with each sale

Inventory quantities and values are automatically amended in QuickBooks Online with each and every sales transaction. This ensures businesses always know what's in-stock and what needs to be ordered. In addition, all inventory transactions are fully synchronized.

Collect and automatically close QuickBooks invoices

Get paid faster. Businesses can access QuickBooks invoices from Dream Payments POS and accept in-person payments towards them; QuickBooks Online will automatically record them as paid and reconciled.

Sync QuickBooks products and services

All products and services in QuickBooks automatically synchronize with Dream Payments POS. This ensures businesses and their staff are selling from one QuickBooks products and services list.

Accurate QuickBooks sales tax codes

Sales tax codes are read directly from QuickBooks, ensuring every item's sales taxes are imported properly with each transaction in real-time, every time.

Please contact info@dreampayments.com to schedule an appointment for a demo or meeting with a Dream Payments executive at NRF 2018 Retail's Big Show, which takes place January 14-16, 2018 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Dream Payments also welcomes requests to schedule demos and meetings after the conference.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.clover.com/appmarket/apps/B54Y56459FPXT?clientCountry=US

ABOUT DREAM PAYMENTS

Dream Payments is an award-winning payments cloud that powers mobile commerce and payment services for merchants across North America. Leading financial institutions and merchant acquirers use the Dream Payments cloud to provide next generation point-of-sale (POS) applications, smart payment terminals and value-added services to businesses of all sizes.

With a growing ecosystem of partnerships with best-in-class financial services providers, including First Data, TD Merchant Solutions, Chase Paymentech and Intuit, Dream delivers the commerce solutions that enable businesses to sell everywhere, accept all payments and thrive in their markets. Dream is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has operations in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information about Dream Payments, please visit dreampayments.com.

