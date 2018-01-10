

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has welcomed news that Oprah Winfrey is being touted for White House bid, and exuded confidence that he would easily defeat the queen of US talk shows if she runs against him in the 2020 presidential election.



But Trump is damn sure that is not going to happen.



'I know her very well,' Trump told reporters during a meeting with Bipartisan Members of Congress on Immigration Tuesday.



Fighting Oprah would be a lot of fun, according to the billionaire-turned-politician.



'You know I did one of her last shows. She had Donald Trump - this is before politics - her last week. And she had Donald Trump and my family. It was very nice.' Trump said in response to a question. 'I like Oprah. I don't think she's going to run. I know her very well.'



Speculation about Winfrey's presidential prospects and intentions went viral after her epic speech at the Golden Globes Sunday.



Delivering the most empowering speech of the night after receiving the prestigious Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, Oprah Winfrey said 'Hope for a new day is here'.



That sounded a lot like the start of a presidential campaign, and within minutes, the Oprah2020 hashtag began trending on Twitter.



However, the acclaimed actress, producer, television star and entrepreneur has not yet opened her mind on the rumor.



But her confidante Gayle King said she doesn't think at this point she's actually considering it.



When asked at a routine White House briefing if Winfrey is qualified to run against Trump in the 2020 election, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she disagrees very much on her policies.



'Is she a successful individual? Absolutely. But in terms of where she stands on a number of positions, I would find a lot of problems with that,' Sanders told reporters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX