sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.01.2018 | 14:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Light Vehicle OE Exhaust & Emissions After-treatment Systems Forecasts Report 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Light Vehicle OE Exhaust & Emissions Aftertreatment Systems - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE exhausts sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and automobile exhaust market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global car exhaust market study includes:

  • Automotive OE exhaust systems (petrol/diesel split) fitment and market size estimates data for the top 14 markets
  • A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including legislative influences, catalyst technologies, EGR, particulate filters, acoustics, heat exchanger systems, weight-saving, anti-corrosion)
  • Annual regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Tenneco, Horiba Group, BASF, Bosal, Katcon
  • Updated profiles of the major automotive exhaust system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Automotive
  • Asahi Glass Co Ltd
  • BASF SE
  • BMW
  • CS Energy Materials
  • Daimler
  • Dana
  • Delphi
  • Denso
  • Evatran
  • Evida Power
  • Gentherm
  • GM
  • GS Yuasa
  • HaloIPT
  • Harman
  • Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
  • Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd
  • Hyundai
  • Lithium Americas
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Maxwell Technologies
  • Mia Electric
  • Renault
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sakti3
  • Shandong Forever
  • Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery
  • Solvay
  • Visteon
  • Volvo
  • XALT Energy
  • Yazaki

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8r655/global_light?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire