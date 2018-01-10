Global Light Vehicle OE Exhaust & Emissions After-treatment Systems Forecasts Report 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Light Vehicle OE Exhaust & Emissions Aftertreatment Systems - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE exhausts sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and automobile exhaust market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global car exhaust market study includes:

Automotive OE exhaust systems (petrol/diesel split) fitment and market size estimates data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including legislative influences, catalyst technologies, EGR, particulate filters, acoustics, heat exchanger systems, weight-saving, anti-corrosion)

Annual regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Tenneco, Horiba Group, BASF, Bosal, Katcon

Updated profiles of the major automotive exhaust system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Companies Mentioned



3M Automotive

Automotive Asahi Glass Co Ltd

BASF SE

BMW

CS Energy Materials

Daimler

Dana

Delphi

Denso

Evatran

Evida Power

Gentherm

GM

GS Yuasa

HaloIPT

Harman

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd

Hyundai

Lithium Americas

Magna International Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Maxwell Technologies

Mia Electric

Renault

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sakti3

Shandong Forever

Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery

Solvay

Visteon

Volvo

XALT Energy

Yazaki

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8r655/global_light?w=5





