Ratos: Ratos AB: János Filakovský new CEO of TFS

Press release 10 January 2018

János Filakovský has been appointed as the new CEO of TFS, an international contract research organisation (CRO) that conducts clinical trials for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medtech companies. János will succeed Interim CEO Jim Utterback, who will return to his Board advisory post. With experience of successfully developing organisations in different managerial positions in the life science industry, János will now lead TFS on its continued expansion. He will assume his new position in February.

Dr. Filakovský has extensive operational and international experience from the life science industry, including over 20 years in different managerial positions at Quintiles. Most recently, he held the position of Regional Business Unit Head of the Quintiles Clinical Operations business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. János will take over as CEO of TFS in February.

"Since TFS is currently in a phase of expansion and organisational development, we consider János, with his leadership and operational experience from the life science industry, to be a highly suitable person to lead the company. TFS is well positioned to achieve growth as an international clinical contract research company with a focus on small and medium-sized life science customers. János's experience of strategically and operationally leading large organizations will be highly valuable in these efforts," says Mikael Norlander, Senior Investment Director at Ratos and company executive for TFS.

Ratos became a part-owner of TFS in 2015. On behalf of its customers, the company now conducts clinical trials in more than 40 countries and works with a broad international customer base of leading research companies. The company has approximately 710 employees. Professional fee revenues for the rolling 12 months at 30 September 2017 amounted to EUR 61.1m and adjusted EBITA was EUR 3.6m.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Norlander, Senior Investment Director Ratos and company executive TFS, +46 8 700 17 24

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Year-end report 2017 16 February 2018

Interim report January-March 2018 3 May 2018

Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 14 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Consumer goods/Commerce and Construction. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 13,400 employees.

