The new 150 MW solar module manufacturing facility will be located in Kairouan and will enable the company to reach a total production capacity of 200 MW.

Tunisian solar module manufacturer, Ifri-Sol has commissioned its second manufacturing facility, in Kairouan, in northern Tunisia's inland desert.

In a statement to pv magazine, the company said the new factory, which has a capacity of 150 MW, will produce both mono- and multi-crystalline modules.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...