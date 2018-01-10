LogRhythm's GDPR Compliance Module streamlines GDPR compliance, enabling customers to better protect personal data and avoid costly fines

LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, today announced the release of its GDPR Compliance Module, the first fully-integrated security solution for achieving and validating GDPR compliance. For companies that collect and process personal data of European Union citizens, the LogRhythm GDPR Compliance Module offers a robust, pre-built suite of rules, alerts, and reports specifically mapped to GDPR Articles. By implementing LogRhythm's GDPR Compliance Module, organizations can protect their customers' personal data, avoid negative publicity, prevent loss of customer confidence and avoid fines.

All organizations doing business with companies or individuals within the EU fall under the scope of the GDPR and are subject to compliance with the new law. Non-compliance can result in significant penalties, including fines of up to €20 million or four percent of an offending organization's global annual revenue. Ensuring compliance with the GDPR promises to be a major operational and technological exercise for all subject organizations. Gartner predicts that by the end of 2018, less than 50 percent of companies affected by the GDPR will be in full compliance with its requirements.

"Given the breadth of the GDPR, no single solution provides automatic compliance with all aspects of the regulation. In fact, there are more people and process requirements to the regulation than technology," said James Carder, chief information security officer and GDPR data protection officer at LogRhythm. "The LogRhythm GDPR Compliance Module offers a simplified approach towards meeting this new regulation by providing a fundamental security framework designed to help organizations address the technology requirements of the GDPR. This framework helps organizations reduce risk, avoid fines and preserve their ability to conduct business in and with the EU."

The LogRhythm GDPR Compliance Module is the first solution on the market that offers an integrated approach towards demonstrating compliance with technology-focused GDPR articles. As with all of LogRhythm's compliance modules, the GDPR Compliance Module is offered at no additional charge to LogRhythm customers. Organizations implementing the module can realize immediate benefits, thanks to the suite of pre-built content that delivers a more efficient and effective solution over manual processes and other technologies.

"It's clear that LogRhythm has put in significant time and effort to actually address GDPR," said Chris Kruk, Information Security Analyst at UK SBS. "The new investigation templates and other components dedicated to GDPR are very useful, and the GDPR reports provide a very good overview of the requirements of GDPR."

