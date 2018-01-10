Registration now open for attendees, sponsors, and speakers for Paris (May 14-15) and Los Angeles (September 12-14)

ThreatMetrix, The Digital Identity Company and founding sponsor of The Digital Identity Summit, today announced that the 2018 events in Paris (May 14-15) and Los Angeles (September 12-14) are open for attendee registrations, speaker submissions, and sponsorship requests.

The eighth annual Digital Identity Summit will convene leaders spanning customer authentication, digital channels, and fraud risk disciplines to exchange ideas about the latest developments in identity and digital authentication. More than 1,000 delegates registered across the 2017 event series, which brought together executives from over 30 countries.

This year's theme, The Power to Predict, will explore the future of digital identity and how to differentiate between trusted behavior and cybercrime in the cognitive, always-on era.

The Digital Identity Summit Call for Speakers is open for Paris (closing February 9) and Los Angeles (closing June 29). The 2017 events featured speakers from major global brands including Gartner, Standard Chartered Bank, Uber, Visa, Pitney Bowes, Netflix, JP Morgan Chase, Ctrip, TD Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Citibank and Lloyds Banking Group.

Outside the main stage agenda, the Summit series will include industry roundtables, breakout sessions, and gala networking events. Founding sponsor ThreatMetrix will offer customers complimentary product training and professional services consultations onsite at the Summit.

"The Digital Identity Summit features thought leadership from across the industry and unveils the latest technology innovations touching identity, fraud, and authentication. Each year, we strive to bring together the movers and shakers in digital identity to bring a fresh take on the topics of the day," says Armen Najarian, Director of the Digital Identity Summit and ThreatMetrix CMO. "We are excited to be hosting the Digital Identity Summit 2018 from major international hubs, Paris and Los Angeles, to attract a diverse, global audience."

For more information on the Digital Identity Summit, visit www.digitalidentitysummit.com.

About the Digital Identity Summit

The Digital Identity Summit is a global gathering of thought leaders, executives and practitioners spanning customer authentication, digital channels, fraud and risk disciplines. Featuring world-class speakers, hands-on demonstrations and abundant networking opportunities, this is a must-attend event for businesses looking to grow profitably in the digital economy.

About ThreatMetrix

Founding Sponsor of the Digital Identity Summit

ThreatMetrix, The Digital Identity Company, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into 1.4 billion anonymized user identities, ThreatMetrix ID delivers the intelligence behind 100 million daily authentication and trust decisions to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.

