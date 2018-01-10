Music and audio product group Focusrite announced further revenue and cash growth over its last trading quarter. Focusrite, which trades under both its own name and that of the Novation brand, held its annual general meeting in London on Wednesday, at which Phil Dudderidge, executive chairman of Focusrite, spoke on the group's trading. "In November 2017, at the time of our final results announcement, we updated the market that our revenue and cash had both grown further since the year end. I ...

