High-grade rare earth producer Rainbow Rare Earths has commenced drilling at its Gakara Project in Burundi. Gakara, one of the highest grade rare earth element mining projects in the world, and the only one producing rare earths in Africa, was estimated to hold an in-situ grade of 47-67% total rare earth oxide (TREO). Drilling contractors had been engaged by Rainbow, with the first phase of the programme set to continue throughout the first quarter of the year, focusing on improving the group's ...

