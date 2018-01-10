AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and development company Frontera Resources received notification from its drilling contractor that mobilisation of the drilling rig to its T-45 well site would begin on 15 January. Frontera, which had previously announced a three-well drilling campaign across the Taribani field in onshore Georgia, decided to start the campaign by deepening the well at T-45 due to the project being easier than sidetracking the Dino-2 and T-39 wells. T Gulf expected drill rig ...

